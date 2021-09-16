Witnesses: Suspect in slayings of 4 met victim at bar

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one of two men suspected in the shooting deaths of four people found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin was spotted meeting with one of the victims the night before at a Minnesota bar. Darren Lee McWright, from St. Paul, Minnesota was arrested Thursday on a warrant from Dunn County, Wisconsin. A warrant is out for the other suspect, Antoine Darnique Suggs. A complaint filed against McWright, who’s charged in Dunn County with four counts of hiding a corpse, says witnesses told police they saw Suggs late Saturday evening in the White Squirrel Bar in St. Paul with Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, one of four victims. The complaint said that Flug-Presley’s aunt stated that her niece had a “thing” with Suggs and he would fly in from Arizona to see her.