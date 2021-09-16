Missouri officer dies after being shot responding to call

Authorities say a Missouri police officer who graduated from the police academy in July has died after being shot by a wanted man who opened fire on officers and was also killed. The Independence Police Department announced late Wednesday that 22-year-old Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans died following the Wednesday morning shooting. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two officers went to a residence in Independence in response to a call to dispatch and were met by a man who fired a handgun at them. Police say Madrid-Evans was shot and the other officer returned fire. The highway patrol says the man who fired at the officers, later identified as 33-year-old Cody L. Harrison, of Gladstone, was pronounced dead at the scene.