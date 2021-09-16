The 607 answers call to 10 digit phone dialing rule beginning Oct. 24

NEW YORK/BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- According to TDS Telecom, a telecommunications company based in Wisconsin, residents in the "607" will now be required to dial all 10 digits of a phone number to make local calls.

This new rule will take effect starting Oct. 24, 2021. Local calls that are dialed with only seven digits will not be completed. Callers must dial the local number with all 10 digits; ex.) (607) -XXX-XXXX.

TDS Telecom officials have told 12 News that customers and businesses should reprogram automatic dialing equipment and other devices to include the area code, and security and alarm systems should also be checked to ensure programming can handle the 10 digit pattern. Without it, the systems will not work properly.

Officials say this change comes from the FCC and aims to ensure people do not mistakenly dial the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis hotline, which is 988. The FCC is taking measures to move to 10 digit dialing for area codes that surround that hotline number to curb mistake calls.

According to the FCC, 988 became the new nationwide number for the hotline in July of 2020. The move to 10 digit dialing follows the transition to ensure all calls to 988 reach the hotline.

You can read more about the transition by clicking here.

Officials say it is important to note that your phone number and area codes will remain the same as well as the price for local and long-distance calls for TDS customers. Long-distance calls will still be made by dialing 1 before the area code and 7 digit number.

They caution residents and customers to update anything which displays telephone number information to include the 10 digit number, like business cards, marketing materials, contact lists, voicemail services, security systems, and life safety systems.

Any questions regarding the change can be answered by calling 1-888-CALL TDS ( or 1-888-225-5837). For more information, click here.