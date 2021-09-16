Tioga County to get new fire hydrants

(WBNG) -- New and improved fire hydrants are being installed around Owego and Tioga County to be more durable and user-friendly than those that came before it.

The new hydrants are stainless steel so they will not rust. They also have better water flow with less restriction than older models.

Additionally, if one of these new hydrants is struck and damaged, it can be replaced and back up and running within an hour., Whereas the old style of fire hydrants had to be dug up from under the ground.

Local Tioga County Fire Departments participated in a training event Thursday on how to use and install these new models.

Members from the Owego, Campville, Newark Valley and Apalachin fire departments participated in the session.

Officials say 25 of the hydrants will be installed in Tioga County by the end of the year.