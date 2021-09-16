Twin Tiers Veterans reflect on Honor Flight experience

(WBNG) - Wednesday was a busy day in Washington D.C. as the Twin Tiers Honor Flight took off for their 10th mission.

As the sun came up at the Greater Binghamton Regional Airport over 50 veterans from across the Twin Tiers boarded their flight to our nation's capital.

Upon touchdown, there was a water cannon salute and a warm welcome. Busses were loaded and it was off to the National Mall.

The first stop was the Lincoln, Korean War, and Vietnam War Memorials. The visit to the Vietnam memorial wall in particular made for a moving morning filled with emotions.

"There's a face and a voice that goes with each of those names," said Air Force Vietnam Veteran Michael Paoletti.

Some veterans like Dan Mulwane, who is an Army Vietnam Veteran, chose to leave something behind.

"I left a picture of my 44th medal brigade patch and where I was stationed at," said Mulwane, "I just wanted them to remember that I was there and remember them because they're all of my brothers and sisters."

For many of these veterans, including Paoletti, it was their first visit to these memorials.

I left Vietnam 53 years ago and left 10 men in the process of that," said Paoletti, "It got a little emotional but at the same time it was very gratifying."

At the World War II Memorial, veterans honored those who could not make the trip, but who were there in their hearts.

"58,000 names on that wall back there," said Army Vietnam Veteran Howard Tuckey, "I break up everytime I think about it."

Air Force Vietnam Veteran Bobby Bennett who had gone on the trip as a veteran, this time went as a guardian. He said this was his way of paying it forward.

"When a veteran gets to their memorial it's like they are 25 years old again, "said Bennett, "It's been a wonderful experience."

The next stop was Arlington National Cemetary where around 400,000 people are buried. Veterans got to witness the ceremonial Changing of the Guard.

"The Changing of the Guard of course is one of the most impressive things you could see," said Bob Garrison, a Navy Veteran who served in the Korean Conflict.

A wreath was laid at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on behalf of the Honor Flight, a moving moment for all who were there.

"This kind of trip is very humbling," said Garrison, " These monuments that we looked at today are the kind of thing that really makes you appreciate what this country is all about."

The next memorial they visited was the Marine Corps Memorial, modeled after the Pultizer Prize-winning photograph from Iwo Jima.

Dinner was served overlooking the Pentagon at the Air Force Memorial where they had time to reflect on their day.

"These memorials are so important to remind us of the mistakes that many people have made in the past," said Vietnam Navy Veteran Jim Lamb, "That's the purpose of this to keep the memory there so we don't make the mistakes again.

On the flight back home there was a mail call. Letters from family, friends, and even strangers from across the country thanking the Veterans for their service.

But the excitement wasn't over yet. There was a celebratory welcome home, one that many of these Veterans never got, making it the perfect end to a powerful day for our local heroes.

Stay with 12 News for continued Honor Flight coverage throughout next week.