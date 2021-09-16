Virginia governor’s race: McAuliffe, Youngkin to debate

GRUNDY, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to square off in Virginia’s first gubernatorial debate of the general election season. The race is being closely watched as a possible indicator of voter sentiment heading into the 2022 national midterm elections. The two candidates are to meet Thursday night at the Appalachian School of Law in conservative-leaning southwest Virginia. McAuliffe served as Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018. Youngkin is the former co-chief executive of The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. In Virginia, governors are not allowed to serve consecutive terms. A second debate is scheduled Sept. 28 in liberal-leaning northern Virginia.