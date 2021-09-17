Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper had three hits, drove a three-run homer and had four RBIs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 17-8 win over the Chicago Cubs. Harper doubled to start a seven-run, game-tying rally in the fourth inning, brought in the go-ahead run in the sixth and sealed the win with a homer in the seventh. Each team scored seven runs in an inning. The Cubs took a 7-0 lead in the third inning against a pair of relievers in a bullpen game. Patrick Wisdom had a two-run double and Matt Duffy hit a three-run homer for the Cubs.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will face one of his mentors when his team hosts Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders. Tomlin spent four years as a defensive assistant under Gruden when the two were in Tampa Bay in the early 2000s. Tomlin says he learned a lot from Gruden, including the idea that a coach can’t make decisions based on fear. Sunday’s game is the home opener for Pittsburgh and a sellout crowd is expected. The Raiders head east after a Monday night victory over Baltimore, a schedule that hasn’t been kind to the team in the past.

UNDATED (AP) — Jalen Hurts won over the city of Philadelphia with one outstanding performance. Now he gets to play in front of a packed stadium at home for the first time. Hurts knows how well he played last week won’t matter. As he says often, “Rent is due every day.” Hurts leads the Eagles against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, looking to help the team start 2-0 for the first time since 2017 when it went on to win the Super Bowl. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was impressive in his NFL coaching debut, a 32-6 win at Atlanta. The 49ers present a tougher challenge. San Francisco

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Mahle allowed five hits over six innings and the Cincinnati Reds avoided a sweep by edging Pittsburgh 1-0. Pinch-hitter Asdrúbal Cabrera provided the game’s only run with a sacrifice fly against Cody Ponce. Mahle improved to 12-5 for Cincinnati. The victory gave the Reds a little momentum at the end of a nine-game road trip in which they went 3-6. The Pirates are now 0-14 this season when trying to sweep a series from an opponent.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford’s confidence has grown with each play this fall, and Penn State’s quarterback is about to get a big ego boost. It’ll come from the more than 107,000 fans who’ll pack Beaver Stadium on Saturday night for a rare Big Ten-SEC showdown between the No. 10 Nittany Lions and No. 22 Auburn. When Clifford runs through the tunnel, he and his teammates will be greeted by the masses — clad in white for the program-dubbed Whiteout — for the first time since a 2019 win against Michigan.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh is off to a 2-0 start for the second straight season. The Panthers are wary as Western Michigan visits this weeknd. Pitt pulled out an emotional win on the road at Tennessee last week and has a shot to put together the program’s best start in more than 20 years. Coach Pat Narduzzi says his senior-laden unit will be careful not to take the Broncos for granted. Western Michigan was blown out in its opener against Michigan but responded by beating Illinois State.