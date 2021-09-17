Long time ‘community organizer’ Larry Perham passes away

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Urban League and YWCA Binghamton announced the passing of "community organizer" Larry Perham.

In a Facebook post, the Urban League, where he served as a Board Member, called him a mentor and friend to many. They said he was a long-time supporter and volunteer of the League.

"His presence, warm smile and unforgettable laugh will truly be missed by so many," the Urban League said. "May you Rest In Peace Larry."

The YWCA said the organization was fortunate to benefit from Perham's teachings.

"What Larry taught everyone here is immeasurable," the YWCA said. "How incredibly fortunate are we to have been on the receiving end and we will always be grateful and never forget."

Perham served as Mission Impact Director with the YWCA.