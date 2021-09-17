October trial postponed for 5 men in Michigan governor plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge says he would postpone the Oct. 12 trial of five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A new date wasn’t immediately set. But federal Judge Robert Jonker suggested the trial might get pushed to February or March. Defense lawyers say they need more time to pore over evidence shared by federal prosecutors, especially the work of FBI agents and informants. The government says the five men were upset over coronavirus restrictions when they conspired to kidnap Whitmer, even scouting her second home in northern Michigan. They’ve pleaded not guilty. A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and is expected to be a star witness for prosecutors.