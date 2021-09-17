Pennsylvania Democrats sue over GOP election ‘investigation’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are suing to block a Senate Republican-approved subpoena seeking voter information and to put a stop to what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election. Democrats sued two days after the Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted Wednesday to issue a subpoena for detailed state election records, including the names of who voted in last year’s presidential election, their birth date, address, driver’s license number, and the last four digits of their Social Security number. The 53-page lawsuit was filed Friday. The subpoena is an outgrowth of former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory last November.