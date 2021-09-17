Pennsylvania’s labor force shrank, payrolls flat in August

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped to another post-pandemic low, but the labor force shrank in August and payrolls remained virtually flat as employers, such as restaurants and school bus companies, struggle to find enough employees. That’s according to state figures released Friday. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.4% from July’s adjusted rate. The national rate was 5.2% in August, as Pennsylvania straggles at tied for 41st among states. The figures come out after the federal government ended supplemental unemployment compensation payments of $300 a week, as well as unemployment benefits to self-employed people who wouldn’t normally receive them.