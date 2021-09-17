Progressive Dental to host ‘Doctors with a Heart Day’

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- "Doctors with a Heart Day" returns Sept. 18.

Progressive Dental's 26th Annual Doctors with a Heart Day runs on a first come first serve basis and is limited to procedures that can be completed in one visit. Dr. Matthew Franklin said in the past 25 years Progressive Dental has provided over a million dollars in dental services.

"This is a day where we're reminded why we do what we do," Franklin said.

Dr. Franklin has participated in Doctor's with a Heart Day for 16 years and said it's important to give back to the community he serves.

"It's very gratifying being able to help those in need who are struggling financially," Franklin said. "This is just a small gesture that we can offer of kindness to the patients that we serve and to the community we serve."

Dentists will be providing free dental care which includes extractions, fillings, fluoride treatments, and x-rays. Dr. Franklin said in order to maintain a healthy smile it's important to brush twice a day.

"There's no substitute to brushing and flossing ideally twice a day morning and night," Franklin said. "I know that's not always possible but as long as you drink plenty of water too and stay hydrated those are some good measures to keep a healthy smile."

Doctor's with a Heart Day will take place Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Endwell and Norwich office locations. All patients will be subject to a coronavirus screening.

Find more information about the 26th Annual Doctor's with a Heart Day by going to this Facebook Page.