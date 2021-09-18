Civale expected to start for the Indians against Yankees

Cleveland Indians (71-74, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (83-65, third in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (10-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Yankees: Luis Gil (1-0, 2.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -189, Indians +162; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Yankees Saturday.

The Yankees are 42-31 on their home turf. New York has slugged .404 this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .531 slugging percentage, including 55 extra-base hits and 35 home runs.

The Indians are 35-38 on the road. Cleveland has hit 183 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads them with 33, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-0. Corey Kluber earned his fifth victory and Joey Gallo went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for New York. Zach Plesac took his sixth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Yankees with 37 home runs and has 75 RBIs.

Myles Straw leads the Indians with 133 hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Indians: 3-7, .175 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Luis Severino: (elbow), Sal Romano: (finger), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.