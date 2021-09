ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Cornell Big Red hadn't played a football game in nearly two years when they hosted the #22 Virginia Military Institute Keydets. But their homecoming was bittersweet, as VMI turned turnovers into scores to put the game out of reach for Cornell.

Final score:

#22 VMI - 31 (2-1), Cornell - 21 (0-1)