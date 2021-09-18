Coroner: Man dies 9 days after crash that killed wife

SLATINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died nine days after the eastern Pennsylvania crash that earlier claimed the life of his wife. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said Saturday that 50-year-old Francis Andres of Washington Township died shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday of multiple blunt force trauma. Authorities said Andres was driving the pickup truck that left the roadway on Route 873 in Slatington and struck utility poles at about 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 8. Forty-nine-year-old Kristin Andres died in the hospital hours after the crash, also of multiple blunt force injuries. An obituary for Kristin Andres said she is survived by her son, daughter and two stepchildren, among other relatives.