Couple to auction off lifetime possessions

OREFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Donald Wehr has long picked up odds and ends that have grabbed his eye. He can’t quite explain why he’s gathered dozens of cigar shop Native Americans. He has a small armada of Ford tractors because they’re easy to climb into, but can’t offer much of an answer as to why he’s collected other tractors. He knows what he likes, and he’s accumulated those items on the Orefield home he built back in 1956. Soon, Donald hopes the love and toil he’s put into his collection will pay off — literally. This October, he and his wife, Miriam, will auction off their home and Donald’s prized possessions.