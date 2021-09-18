He started cycling during pandemic, now leads rides, models

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A month after buying a bicycle to help him stave off cabin fever during quarantine last year, Siddeeq Shabazz went on his first group ride. “They kicked my you-know-what, but I finished and said, ‘I’ll see you next Sunday,’ ” he recalled. Since that first group ride in May 2020, Shabazz has logged more than 6,500 miles on his bicycle, appeared on the cover of Bicycling magazine, and, for the last year, he’s also led a weekly elevation ride up and down hills for K.R.T. Cycling called “Nose Bleed Tuesdays.”