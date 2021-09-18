Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Wheeler limited the damage in a short but effective outing against his old team, Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking homer and the Philadelphia Phillies held off the New York Mets 4-3 in a showdown between teams clinging to postseason aspirations. Philadelphia’s bullpen leads the majors with 32 blown saves and nearly gave up Wheeler’s lead, but Ian Kennedy closed out his 23rd save.

MIAMI (AP) — Wil Crowe won for the first time since July 30 and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 2-1. He allowed one run in five innings, giving up three hits. Crowe (4-7) struck out five and walked one. The right-hander’s outing also ended a string of five consecutive no decisions. Bryan Reynolds walked twice and doubled and Anthony Alford had two hits for the Pirates.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will face one of his mentors when his team hosts Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders. Tomlin spent four years as a defensive assistant under Gruden when the two were in Tampa Bay in the early 2000s. Tomlin says he learned a lot from Gruden, including the idea that a coach can’t make decisions based on fear. Sunday’s game is the home opener for Pittsburgh and a sellout crowd is expected. The Raiders head east after a Monday night victory over Baltimore, a schedule that hasn’t been kind to the team in the past.

UNDATED (AP) — Jalen Hurts won over the city of Philadelphia with one outstanding performance. Now he gets to play in front of a packed stadium at home for the first time. Hurts knows how well he played last week won’t matter. As he says often, “Rent is due every day.” Hurts leads the Eagles against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, looking to help the team start 2-0 for the first time since 2017 when it went on to win the Super Bowl. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was impressive in his NFL coaching debut, a 32-6 win at Atlanta. The 49ers present a tougher challenge. San Francisco

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford’s confidence has grown with each play this fall, and Penn State’s quarterback is about to get a big ego boost. It’ll come from the more than 107,000 fans who’ll pack Beaver Stadium on Saturday night for a rare Big Ten-SEC showdown between the No. 10 Nittany Lions and No. 22 Auburn. When Clifford runs through the tunnel, he and his teammates will be greeted by the masses — clad in white for the program-dubbed Whiteout — for the first time since a 2019 win against Michigan.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh is off to a 2-0 start for the second straight season. The Panthers are wary as Western Michigan visits this weeknd. Pitt pulled out an emotional win on the road at Tennessee last week and has a shot to put together the program’s best start in more than 20 years. Coach Pat Narduzzi says his senior-laden unit will be careful not to take the Broncos for granted. Western Michigan was blown out in its opener against Michigan but responded by beating Illinois State.