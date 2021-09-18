Indonesia’s most wanted militant killed in jungle shootout

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s military says security forces have killed the country’s most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group. The regional military commander says Ali Kalora was one of two militants killed in the shootout Saturday in the jungles of Central Sulawesi province. The military says he was the most wanted extremist and leader of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network, which pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2014. Security forces are searching for the four remaining members of the group. It has claimed responsibility for several killings of police officers and minority Christians. Security operations have intensified in recent months, particularly targeting Ali Kalora, who had eluded capture for more than a decade. The previous leader was shot dead in 2016.