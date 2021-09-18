‘It’s truly an amazing thing’: Residents offered free dental care for ‘Doctors with a Heart Day’

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Residents came out for free dental care as part of Doctors with a Heart Day in Endwell and Norwich.

The event began years ago back in Cedar Rapids, IA as a way for people to receive care free of charge for something they might need to get fixed.

"You have a patient who might walk in and they might have this dark area and say 'I'm going on a job interview' and you're going to change their life, impact their future in a positive way," Dr. Sonny Spera said.

Over two decades ago Dr. Spera heard of the idea and he said knew it had to come to the Southern Tier. He's now been doing it for 26 years.

Progressive Dental still held the event last year but the number of patients and the number of volunteers rose from 2020.

"To see all of the volunteers working together, a lot of hands make light work. It's truly an amazing thing, it's a lot of fun. You're a part of the solution, it's such an uplifting day and you walk out of here eight miles high" Dr. Spera said.

Services include anything that can be done in a single visit like examinations, cleanings, or even extractions.