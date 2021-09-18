Kate Newcomb announces run for Broome County Sheriff

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Kate Newcomb has announced that she will run for the office of Broome County Sheriff after current Sheriff David Harder steps down.

Newcomb is currently a captain with the Sheriff's Office and has served in that position for 30 years now.

She says current Sheriff Harder has been a pioneer in his position and that she admires the way he tries new ideas, something Newcomb says she'll take with her as she runs for this position.

"I look forward to continuing to serve our community, to protect our families, our friends, our neighbors, our properties, and our businesses," Newcomb said.

State Senator Fred Akshar announced back in June that he also is running for the office of Broome County Mayor.