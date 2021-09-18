Man arrested in assault caught on video at NYC subway stop

NEW YORK (AP) --A New York City man is facing charges he kicked a woman down an escalator at a Brooklyn subway station in an ugly incident captured on security video.

Police say 32-year-old Bradley Hill was arrested Friday on assault charges. A message was left Saturday with prosecutors seeking details on the charges and whether Hill had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

According to an initial police report, Hill attacked the 32-year-old woman Sept. 9 after they had a "verbal exchange" on an escalator at a station serving the Barclays Center arena.