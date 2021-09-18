Man convicted of first-degree murder in girlfriend’s death

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found in his sport-utility vehicle in northeastern Pennsylvania three years ago. Jurors in Luzerne County who heard three days of testimony took only about a half-hour Friday to convict 42-year-old Dana Ganjeh in the August 2018 death of 56-year-old Linda Frick. He now faces a mandatory life term without possibility of parole. Prosecutors characterized Ganjeh as a jealous and abusive boyfriend. Ganjeh’s attorney, who said his client would appeal, maintained that he defended himself when Frick pulled a pocketknife during a alcohol-fueled argument.