Nonprofit started by Sean Penn aids Georgia vaccine drive

ATLANTA (AP) — A disaster relief organization founded by actor Sean Penn is boosting Georgia’s drive to inoculate people against the coronavirus. CORE _ or Community Organized Relief Effort _ has offered vaccines at hundreds of pop-up clinics around the state, including schools, farmers’ markets and meat plants. But it has had few takers at some of its sites _ a likely reflection, at least in part, of skepticism about vaccines in Georgia. Only 46 percent of the state is fully vaccinated, well below the national average. But CORE says it has no plans to leave the state anytime soon.