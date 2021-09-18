Segura 2 HRs, Nola sharp, Phillies beat Mets, win 4th in row

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Segura had his first multi-homer game in almost five years and Aaron Nola snapped a nine-start winless streak, leading the surging Philadelphia Phillies over the New York Mets 5-3. Bryce Harper drove in two runs to help Philadelphia win its fourth in a row and hurt the Mets’ flickering playoff hopes. The Phillies began the day two games behind Atlanta in the NL East. They stayed 2 1/2 games in back of St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot. The Mets lost their fifth straight and tied a season high by falling five games under .500.