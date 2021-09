SYRACUSE (WBNG) -- The Syracuse Orange looked to bounce back from a loss to Rutgers last week against the Albany Great Danes, and their offense carried them to victory.

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker led the team in both rushing and passing. He finished with five touchdowns which is tied for second in most touchdowns in a single game in program history.

Final score:

U Albany - 24 (0-3), Syracuse - 62 (2-1)