Three injured in three separate shootings in Elmira Friday night

ELMIRA (WBNG) -- Officers in Elmira responded to three different reports of shootings within three hours on Friday.

Police say the first reported shooting incident was called in just before 11 P.M., and the third was reported just after 1:30 A.M.

Officers responded to Pomeroy Pl. in Elmira and made contact with residents on scene who told them the shooter had left the area already.

Upon investigation, police found that someone knocked on the door of the residence and shot at the door as an answer to the victim's asking who it was. Several shots were then fired directly into the door of the residence. The bullets passed through the door and struck several places inside. The residence was occupied at this time including two small children, police say. There were no injuries.

The next incident took place at 12:45 A.M. near the 300 block of East Warren St. Officers found evidence of another residence that had been struck by gunfire upon investigation. This residence was occupied by several people at the time of the shooting. There were also no injuries reported at this incident.

Officers then responded to the third shooting incident at the 300 block of Euclid Ave finding one person to be injured.

The injured person was transported to a hospital for treatment for serious injuries. Police report he is in serious but stable condition. Two others had previously been taken to the hospital by private vehicle before the officer's arrival at the scene for gunshot wounds.

Elmira Police say the investigation at the third residence revealed a house party was taking place with more than 25 people when the lights went out and shots were fired. Most who were on scene for the incident fled from the house.

The Elmira Police Department says the three incidents appear to be both intentional and targeted attacks, but that the investigation into the shootings are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information in the incident or witnesses who were there to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or the tip line at (607) 271-HALT.

The Elmira Police were assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, the West Elmira Police Department, the Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance.