Villanova stuns Richmond 34-27 with 3 TDs in final 5 minutes

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Smith led a three-touchdown blitz in the final five minutes and Villanova stunned Richmond 34-27 on Saturday in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both of the FCS-ranked teams. The Wildcats had a 13-0 first-half lead obliterated by a 24-point deluge by the Spiders in the third quarter. Jake Larson added a fourth-quarter field goal with nine minutes left in the game. Then Smith and the Wildcats went to work with the quarterback finishing a 10-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, then throwing a 44-yard TD pass to Jaaron Hayek followed by a 47-yard score to Rayjoun Pringle to take the lead with 38 seconds left.