Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jaquan Brisker broke up a last pass toward the end zone by Auburn’s Bo Nix as time expired and No. 10 Penn State held on to beat No. 22 Auburn 28-20. Sean Clifford completed 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns as Penn State (3-0) welcomed back its white out crowd to Beaver Stadium for a rare visit from a Southeastern Conference teams. Jahan Dotson added 10 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, tight end Brenton Strange caught a touchdown and tight end Tyler Warren and Noah Cain ran for scores to help the Nittany Lions (3-0) beat an SEC opponent for the first time since.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Segura had his first multi-homer game in almost five years, Aaron Nola snapped a nine-start winless streak and the surging Philadelphia Phillies tightened the NL East race, beating the New York Mets 5-3. Bryce Harper drove in two runs to help Philadelphia win its fourth in a row and pull within one game of division-leading Atlanta. The Phillies had lost eight of 11 prior to their current streak. The Mets dropped their fifth straight and tied a season high by falling five games under .500.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kaleb Eleby threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns and Western Michigan stunned Pittsburgh 44-41. La’Darius Jefferson ran for 78 yards and two scores for the Broncos (2-1). Western Michigan came into Heinz Field as a 15-point underdog and left it with its first victory over a Power 5 school in five years. Kenny Pickett tossed six touchdowns for the Panthers (2-1) but Pitt allowed 516 yards of offense.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pat Garwo, Travis Levy and Dennis Grosel scored rushing touchdowns as Boston College cruised to a 28-3 victory over Temple in a non-conference clash. Grosel – who stepped into the quarterback spot following the injury to starter Phil Jurkovec during last week’s win over UMass – also added a touchdown pass to Jaden Williams. The Eagles defense recorded four sacks of Owls quarterback Justin Lynch, who was under constant pressure the entire afternoon. Boston College was especially effective on 3rd down, where they held Temple to 2 for 13.

MIAMI (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes doubled twice and survived a ninth-inning tumble on the pitcher’s mound in the game’s second failed attempt to catch a poup, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 and move within a win of their first series sweep this year. Miami catcher Nick Fortes homered and singled in his major league debut, a night after Payton Henry was behind the plate for the Marlins in his debut. They became the first teammates to debut as starting catchers on consecutive days since the St. Louis Browns’ Joe Jenkins and Jack Enzenroth in 1914.

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Rory Starkey Jr. had 113 yards receiving and a score and Ryan Cragun added 110 receiving yards with a touchdown and Pennsylvania smoked Bucknell 30-6 in its season opener. John Quinnelly threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns and his 44-yard scoring pass to Cragun with 8:37 before halftime broke a 6-all tie and the Quakers never looked back. Danny Meuser’s 4-yard touchdown run for Bucknell with 3:29 left in the first quarter gave the Bison their only lead.