Mj Rodriguez wore teal, Billy Porter winged black at Emmys

7:33 pm National News from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Porter chose winged chic black and worked the poses on the red carpet Sunday at the Emmy Awards. O-T Fagbenle wore a traditional Nigerian look in red, and Nicole Byer stunned in custom Christian Siriano purples. She thanked all the women who came before her to break the couture barrier for plus-size women. The evening’s host, Cedric the Entertainer, is a fashion fan and showed up in Los Angeles in a color-blocked suit in hues of blue. Glamour was alive and well at the Emmys. There were looks of ethereal pink and bold plays in bright sequins.

Associated Press

