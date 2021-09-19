Police: Officer shot, killed man after 4 stabbed

HILLSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a local police officer in western Pennsylvania shot and killed a man who had stabbed four people, including another local officer. State police in Lawrence County say officers from several local police departments were called to Mahoning Township shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday and found a man “armed with a cutting instrument” who was alleged to be responsible for stabbing three people. They said the 34-year-old man attacked and injured an officer, and another local officer fired, killing him. Police said the 24-year-old officer, a 15-year-old youth and two Ohio men were injured. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.