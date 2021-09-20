Appeals court judge candidates to take part in online forum

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Eight candidates for four open seats on Pennsylvania’s appeals courts are expected to participate in an online forum, six weeks ahead of the November election. The format for the event Monday night will be question-and-answer with candidate responses limited to 30 seconds. Those interested in watching the event need to register through the website for the sponsor, Pennsylvanians for Moderns Courts. It’s expected to last about an hour. The Supreme Court contest pits Republican Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson against Democratic Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin for a vacancy created by the retirement of GOP Justice Thomas Saylor.