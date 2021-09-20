Arson suspected in fire at historic Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal investigation is underway after arson damaged a historic Kansas City, Missouri, church that now serves a congregation predominantly made up of people from South Sudan. John Ham of the Kansas City office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told the Kansas City Star that authorities have determined that the blaze was intentionally set, making it a federal crime. The fire was discovered about 9:15 a.m. Saturday. The church was founded in 1907 as the Harlem Tabernacle Church and now serves as a gathering place for the United Christian Fellowship. It still has a sign outside saying “Harlem Baptist Church.”