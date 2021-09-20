Canadians vote in pandemic election that could cost Trudeau

TORONTO (AP) — Canadians are voting in a pandemic election that threatens to knock Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from power. Trudeau gambled on an early election Monday in a bid to win a majority of seats in Parliament. Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party is in a tight race with the rival Conservatives. The Liberals will likely win the most seats in Parliament, but still fail to get a majority, forcing it to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation. Trudeau entered the election leading a stable minority government that wasn’t under threat of being toppled.