‘Man of La Mancha’ set to take the stage at Endicott Performing Arts Center

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Live theatre is back at Endicott Performing Arts Center (EPAC).

Theatre Street Productions and EPAC are proud to present the production of Man of La Mancha. This co-production will commemorate the 55th anniversary of the musicals' five Tony Awards.

Theatre Street Productions Artistic Director Andrea Gregori said she will be playing the role of Aldonza in this premiere performance.

"It has never been presented at EPAC so we are especially excited about that to offer it as a premiere at EPAC," Gregori said. "Pat Fotti has been doing a wonderful job as stage director it's been wonderful to work with him and I have the honor of portraying Aldonza which is a role that I've wanted to do personally for a very long time."

Man of La Mancha is one of the world's most popular musicals. Endicott Performing Arts Center Artistic Director Pat Fotti said. This play within a play is inspired by the Spanish Inquisition.

"There are some serious moments, a lot of serious moments and it's very thought-provoking," Fotti said. "It's about a gentleman named Cervantes who takes on another character while he is in prison, the well known "'Don Quixote.'"

Man of La Mancha is set to take the stage Sept. 23 to 26 at the Endicott Performing Arts Center. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances will begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday will be a matinee show at 3 p.m.

"I think it's also important to mention that there will be a live stream available for each performance for anyone not comfortable venturing out into the public," Gregori said. "We are offering live streaming as an option."

If you are unable to attend in person, you can find a live stream of the show here.

Reserved seating tickets are available now. You can purchase tickets online by going to this link.