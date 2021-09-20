Pennsylvania mobile clinics seek to goose vaccination rate

Gov. Tom Wolf is touting mobile vaccination clinics that have been reaching minority and underserved communities in the state. Nearly 100 have been held so far. The latest clinic will be held this week at a Hispanic grocery store in York. The owner, Rosie Goris, lost two family members and a close friend to COVID-19. She says many of her customers are fearful the vaccine will make them sick. The vaccination rate among Pennsylvania’s Hispanic population of about 1 million badly trails the state as a whole.