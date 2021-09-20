Pro-Kremlin party on course to retain majority in parliament

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s ruling party is on course to retain the super majority needed to ensure President Vladimir Putin’s continued grip on power. Most opposition politicians were barred from the parliamentary elections, which were marred by multiple reports of violations. The vote has been watched closely as key to the runup to the 2024 presidential election. It’s not yet clear whether Putin will run again, choose a successor or outline a different path. But he is expected to keep his hand on the tiller whatever he decides, and an obedient parliament is crucial to those plans. With results in from about 95% of the country’s polling stations, a top official from the ruling United Russia party suggested that it will get 315 out of the 450 seats.