Progress and timeline for Washington Avenue revitalization project in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Changes are on the horizon for the Village of Endicott's Washington Avenue.

To help make the vision for Washington Avenue become a reality, the village has called on Delta Engineers, Architects, and Surveyors to assist with the effort.

According to Chris Maby with Delta Engineers, Architects, and Surveyors, it's all about making the stretch of road more inviting and a destination "so it's not just the drive-thru on your way to someplace else."

Funded through the Greater Binghamton Fund awarded a few years ago, over two million is allocated for the avenue's streetscape alone.

As for the latest progress, the public survey on the design is complete.

"We're just wrapping up that process now," said Anthony Bates, the village manager. "You know, take all those comments into consideration, look at what we can do to kind of revamp some of the plans we've worked on."

Once a prospective design is mapped out, eyes are on the October Board of Trustees meetings to show a design.

"Definitely by the 18th meeting," said Bates. "If everything works out in place, we may be able to do it by October 4th."

If all steps stay on the current course and timeline, the hope is to have a ribbon-cutting next fall.