Twin Tiers Honor Flight: First veteran and service dog team

(WBNG) - Over 50 veterans from across the Southern Tier and Pennsylvania made their way to our nation's capital last week on the tenth Twin Tiers Honor Flight.

One veteran and his service dog Abby Ann broke barriers on the trip by being the first veteran and service dog team to go on an Honor Flight and they hope to start a new trend for flights to come.

"To participate in Honor Flight is a real privilege for me," said Gulf War Army Veteran Jeffrey Kreider, "This is a once in a lifetime experience and to be asked to be the first service dog team to be on an honor flight is a once in a lifetime experience as well."

Kreider trained Abby to be his PTSD service dog through the local non-profit Stand With Me.

"We serve specifically veterans who have a mental health disability," said Founder and Director Francess McMahon, "The VA will not pay for service dogs for those veterans who have a service-connected mental health disability."

"Having a service dog is the same as having a wheelchair," said Kreider, "It's a piece of medical equipment basically so they need to be treated like that."

McMahon said PTSD can be a disabling condition that can prevent veterans from engaging in everyday life. She said service dog helps with a wide variety of symptoms from panic attacks to hypervigilance.

"In the military, they call it 'I got your six' ", said McMahon, "So the dog has always got their six, and that reduces hypervigilance."

Kreider said this trip and much more would not have been possible without Abby at his side.

"She means everything to me, she's literally saved my life," said Kreider, "If it wasn't for her I wouldn't be here right now. She's my PTSD service dog, she helps me through living day to day, she's my unconditional partner."

"Many veterans aren't aware until they have a service dog of just how much that service dog can help their quality of life and help them be at their side and begin to increase the comfort level in public places and be able to participate in events like the Honor Flight," said McMahon, "It's not that the day would be symptom-free for Jeff or other veterans, but it's possible. The symptoms are controlled enough because of Abby's presence that he's able to participate."

Their hope now is that this marks a new chapter for veterans and Honor Flights for years to come.

"Hopefully it will show that veterans with service dogs can go on the Honor Flight," said Kreider, "They can go and the staff is more than happy to help them out and make it accessible for them."

To learn more about the Honor Flight experience follow this link.