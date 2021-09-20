Universal Studios opens Beijing park under anti-virus curbs

BEIJING (AP) — Harry Potter fans came dressed as wizards as Universal Studios opened its first theme park in China under anti-virus controls. The Hollywood studio’s “Jurassic Park,” “Kung Fu Panda” and “Harry Potter” film franchises, plus Minions from “Despicable Me” feature prominently at the park on the eastern outskirts of Beijing, the Chinese capital. The opening went ahead despite coronavirus outbreaks in China’s southeast that prompted the government to tighten travel controls in some areas. Universal Studios Beijing is the Chinese capital’s first foreign-themed amusement park. It is the fifth worldwide for Universal Studios and the third in Asia.