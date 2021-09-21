120 pop-up vaccination sites announced as part of state #VaxtoSchool campaign

120 pop-up vaccination sites announced as part of state #VaxtoSchool campaignNew
(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday 120 new pop-up vaccination sites will take place across New York State over a 12-week period.
The initiative is part of Governor Hochul's #VaxtoSchool campaign that aims to increase vaccination rates among New York's youth. The sites will be located in areas with low COVID-19 vaccination rates among 12 to 17-year-olds and
The governor's office said it will work with localities, community-based organizations and healthcare centers to create the vaccinations sites over the next 12 weeks. The regions will host two new events per week.
In addition to the sites, Hochul said the state will use #VaxtoSchool buses in "convenient, youth and school-centric areas statewide" including basketball courts and parks.
Previously, the state created a dedicated website that has COVID-19 resources, including where you can find a vaccine, for parents and guardians of students. You can go to the website by following this link.
Part of the website includes signage for schools to utilize and support the #VaxtoSchool campaign.