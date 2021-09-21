120 pop-up vaccination sites announced as part of state #VaxtoSchool campaign

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday 120 new pop-up vaccination sites will take place across New York State over a 12-week period.

The initiative is part of Governor Hochul's #VaxtoSchool campaign that aims to increase vaccination rates among New York's youth. The sites will be located in areas with low COVID-19 vaccination rates among 12 to 17-year-olds and

The governor's office said it will work with localities, community-based organizations and healthcare centers to create the vaccinations sites over the next 12 weeks. The regions will host two new events per week.

Let's get #VaxToSchool, New York! We're working hard to get students, teachers & staff to school safely and in partnership with @HealthNYGov, localities, and communities, we’re launching 120 pop-up #VaxToSchool events across the state to get eligible 12-17-year-olds vaccinated. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 21, 2021

In addition to the sites, Hochul said the state will use #VaxtoSchool buses in "convenient, youth and school-centric areas statewide" including basketball courts and parks.

Previously, the state created a dedicated website that has COVID-19 resources, including where you can find a vaccine, for parents and guardians of students. You can go to the website by following this link.

Part of the website includes signage for schools to utilize and support the #VaxtoSchool campaign.