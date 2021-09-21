Man kills 2, then himself outside Florida Wendy’s restaurant

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot two people and then killed himself in the drive-thru area of a Wendy’s restaurant in suburban Fort Lauderdale.Hallandale Beach police say the shooter and one of the victims had been in a two-year relationship that ended recently because of his violent behavior. Officials say the shooter rammed his vehicle into the victims’ vehicle early Tuesday morning as she was getting her food. As the victim reversed to get away, the man exited his vehicle and began firing his handgun, striking the woman and her passenger. Police found the man dead nearby with appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.