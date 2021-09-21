Trudeau’s Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority

TORONTO (AP) — Canadians have given Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party a victory in parliamentary elections. But his gamble to win the majority of seats in Monday’s voting failed and nearly mirrored the result of two years ago. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and now has led his party to the top finish in two elections since. Trudeau bet Canadians didn’t want a Conservative government during a pandemic. Trudeau’s Liberals were leading or elected in 156 seats — one less than they won 2019, and 14 short of the 170 needed for a majority in the House of Commons.