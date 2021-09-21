Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto tied the game with his second homer of the night, Eugenio Suarez followed with a go-ahead shot and the Cincinnati Reds rallied from a five-run deficit for a 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Reds couldn’t gain ground on St. Louis in the wild card race. The second-place Cardinals won, 5-2, at Milwaukee to maintain a three-game lead over third-place Cincinnati. Votto’s second homer tied the game and Suárez followed with a go-ahead shot. The Reds overcame first inning back-to-back homers by Yoshi Tsutsugo and Bryan Reynolds. Neither starter, Cincinnati’s Vladimir Gutierrez nor Dillon Peters, lasted four innings.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers revamped their offensive line during the offseason hoping to jump-start their running game. Through two games, it hasn’t happened. The Steelers managed just 39 yards rushing in a loss to Las Vegas and are ranked 31st in the league in rushing so far. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he needs to play better, but having better play in front of him would help. The Raiders hit Roethlisberger 10 times while beating the Steelers for the sixth time in their past eight meetings. Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati in Week 3.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni’s version of the “Philly Special” was futile. The Philadelphia Eagles blew a chance to start 2-0 mainly due to questionable play-calling, including the new coach’s attempt to use a variation of the old coach’s famous play that led to a Super Bowl victory. When Doug Pederson drew that play up right before halftime against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl four years ago, quarterback Nick Foles was wide open in the end zone and caught Trey Burton’s pass. A statue of Foles and Pederson calling that play stands outside the Linc. Perhaps it inspired Sirianni to make the call in his first home game.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Means struck out six and stymied Bryce Harper and a Phillies team in an eleventh-hour playoff push to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 2-0 win in Philadelphia. The Phillies entered two games behind Atlanta in the NL East. The Braves opened a four-game series in Arizona late Monday night against the 101-loss Diamondbacks. The Phillies were 3½ games behind St. Louis for the second wild card. Cincinnati also leads Philadelphia in the wild-card chase. The Phillies opened a seven-game homestand with three against the 102-loss Orioles and four more against a Pittsburgh Pirates team inching toward 100 losses.