Post-Trump, Democrats push to curb presidential powers

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats say they will vote on legislation this fall to curb the power of the president, an effort to rein in executive powers that they say President Donald Trump abused. The legislation is expected to be introduced Tuesday. It would limit the president’s pardon power, strengthen laws to ban presidents from receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments, better protect independent agency watchdogs and whistleblowers from firing or retribution and give Congress better tools to enforce subpoenas. It was written with the input of President Joe Biden’s White House and has been tweaked from a previous bill Democrats introduced last year.