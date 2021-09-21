Redistricting panel pares plan on where to count inmates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s five-member panel redrawing the boundaries of state legislative districts is paring back a new policy to count state prison inmates in their home districts. It’ll now be limited to those whose sentences expire in under 10 years. Tuesday’s swing vote was from the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission chairman, ex-Pitt chancellor Mark Nordenberg. Republicans and Democrats on the panel kept their positions from a vote on a more expansive policy at an earlier meeting, but Nordenberg switched sides. That Aug. 24 vote was to count state inmates in their home districts, except for those serving life sentences and those living in other states when they became incarcerated.