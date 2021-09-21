State AG secures $380,000 from Endicott-based basketball program that ‘falsely advertised’ itself

(WBNG) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced $380,000 has been secured from an Endicott-based basketball program and its owners for "defrauding consumers by misrepresenting their program and services."

Attorney General James said AAUCONNECT advertised itself as a state-wide premiere basketball training program that took payments from families but did not provide the training, housing or education that was promised by the program.

James said AAUCONNECT Owners Chris Beviin and Hazel Ward have been ordered to pay $380,00 in restitution and penalties. Almost $239,000 of that money will go toward 27 families that were affected by AAUCONNECT.

Additionally, James said the court has granted additional consumers to submit their claims by Dec. 9, 2021 to receive restitution.

In 2018, the Office of the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against AAUCONNECT and its owners for "advertised unverified claims that their program was the top post-graduate boys and girls basketball program in the northeast." The Attorney General's Office said AAUCONNECT never operated a female post-graduate program.

They also said Bevin and Ward lived outside of the United States and "were never present to supervise the program or address problems that arose."

The Office of the Attorney General also noted the program did not disclose to consumers that the payments were non-refundable or that AAUCONNECT and that the program did not pay refunds after people consumers had left the program.

You can read the full decision and order against AAUCONNECT below: