Local veterans remember one of their own who passed away days before Honor Flight

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- More than 50 veterans from New York's Southern Tier and Pennsylvania made their way down to our nation's capital on Sept. 15 for the Mission 10 of the Twin Tiers Honor Flight.

But among the multi-colored wave of veterans and their guardians was a United States flag, representing one veteran who couldn't make the trip.

U.S. Navy Veteran Douglas Arnold passed away on Sept. 12. Arnold served as a Petty Officer Third Class from 1960 to 63.

Courtesy: Tim Arnold

In a special ceremony, Arnold's son Tim, a U.S. Army Veteran himself, received the flag honoring his father's memory and service to the country.

"There was so much running through my head, it was very difficult," Tim said as he reflected on the moment. "Just talked to [me] that Dad would be grateful to know that this happened."

Tim served as a radio telephone operator (RTO) from 1989 to 92. He was in Panama for Operation: Just Cause.

For Tim, the ceremony was familiar, but it was the side of the flag he was on that was new.

"First time I've ever experienced it," he said. " I…did a lot of funeral details. That was very heart-warming and moving. [It was] quite an honor to stand up there."

Tim Arnold receives the U.S. flag from Honor Flight chaplain Norm Stitzel in Washington, D.C.

The ceremony was complemented with "Taps" and a prayer from Honor Flight Chaplain Norman Stitzel.

"We want to make sure every veteran and their family get full military honors," Stitzel said. "I've been doing this about 17 years and I still get choked up with 'Taps.'"

But while his father wasn't able to share in the experience of that day, Tim knew he wasn't far away.

"I kind of feel like he was in some ways," Tim said. "Everybody says that, but I don't think you know that feel truly happens until you're in that position."

Tim added his father raised him to always move forward and never stop what he's doing. He said it was the mentality that gave him the motivation to travel down and be amongst fellow veterans.

"It was to honor his memory," Tim said. "He would not want me to miss it if there was any reason why I could go. It means a lot to a lot of these guys to be here."