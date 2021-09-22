4 workarounds to book your fall vacation rental with points

Vacation home rentals are increasingly popular among travelers, especially during the pandemic. The problem for many savvy travelers is that it’s hard to use rewards points to cover the rental cost. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. You may be able to use cash rewards earned from a credit card or erase rental costs with a statement credit on your card. Other options include hunting for home rentals bookable with flexible credit card points and reexamining big hotel chains to find a suitable choice. These workarounds can help you book a rental without spending cash out of pocket.