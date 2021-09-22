Defense seeks to bar capital punishment in girl’s 2018 death

HOLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Defense attorneys are asking a Pennsylvania judge to bar prosecutors from seeking the death penalty against a man charged in the 2018 smothering death of a 16-month-old child, citing a psychiatrist’s conclusion that he was only 19 and had the brain development of a juvenile. The (Altoona) Mirror reports that 22-year-old Drue Burd of Altoona was in Blair County Court on Tuesday as attorneys argued the motion by the public defender’s office. Burd is charged with criminal homicide in the May 2018 death of 16-month-old Angela Beard. Prosecutors allege that he told investigators he put his hand over the child’s mouth and nose to make her fall asleep.